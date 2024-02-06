Peace talks aimed at ending a rumbling two-decade insurgency in Thailand's deep south restarted in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday after a year-long break.

A low-level conflict has dragged in Thailand's southernmost provinces since 2004, with militants in the Muslim-majority region carrying out regular attacks as they battle for greater autonomy from the state.

More than 7,300 people have been killed and 13,500 wounded over the past 20 years according to Deep South Watch, a local think tank.

A new round of talks began on Tuesday between Thai government representatives and the separatist movement Barisan Revolusi Nasional, a year after the last one broke up.

Chatchai Bangchuad, the Thai government's new chief negotiator, said the meeting would focus on the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan Toward Peace roadmap.

"The details are the same -- about ending violence, about public discussion and political expression," Chatchai said Tuesday before the talks.

"We will propose a plan for consideration," he added without giving further details.

Chatchai said a possible ceasefire for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10, would be discussed.

"We will talk how it would be. I think if the agreement could be long-term (rather than only Ramadan) it will be better," he said.