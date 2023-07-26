Local air carriers welcomed the lifting of the mask mandate and other COVID-19 protocols after President Marcos ended the state of public health emergency on July 21.

Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia Philippines will no longer require passengers to wear face masks.

Philippine Airlines welcomed the lifting of the mask mandate and gave assurance it will still disinfect aircraft surfaces after every flight and use high-efficiency particulate air filters in the cabin.

Wearing face masks in international destinations shall remain subject to the existing health protocols in the country of destination, according to AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan.

The Manila International Airport Authority will no longer require arriving passengers to declare their vaccination records or present their COVID-19 test results.

Pre-pandemic procedures such as screening of individuals exhibiting symptoms will still be enforced by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Chatting OK in trains

Talking to other passengers and answering phone calls will now be allowed in the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2. The announcements were posted on social media and in public address systems.

The Philippine National Railways reposted on its Facebook page the Department of Transportation's declaration, withdrawing issuances made before Marcos lifted the state of public health emergency.

Guards aboard the trains had been ordered to call out passengers who spoke with each other, while those who answered phone calls were asked to stop.

The measures were gradually lifted last year.

