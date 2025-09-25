OEG, a provider of energy solutions, has entered a contract agreement with Prime Energy, a natural gas exploration and development company operating in the Asia Pacific region.

OEG will provide cargo logistics equipment and support services for Prime Energy’s upstream activities in the Philippines.

According to the agreement, OEG will provide DNV 2.7-1 certified CCUs from its base in Singapore, the proximity enabling close collaboration and responsive delivery times.

As part of the cargo equipment rental package, full integrity and certification management services will be provided, guaranteeing compliance with international safety and quality standards.

John Aw, Regional Director for Logistics Equipment in Asia Pacific, stated: "This agreement highlights OEG's sustained presence in the Asia Pacific region and aligns with our operational legacy and ambitions for future growth. Central to this success is the reliability of our fleet, which can be attributed to the strength and expertise of our local team. Prioritising safety and quality standards and strong local leadership has helped us to create partnerships based on delivery for our customers, exceeding expectations for service efficiency. With growing demand in the region, we intend to further develop our operations, while extending our commitment to local impact and collaboration.”

