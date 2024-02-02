North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its west coast, South Korea's military said on Friday, the fourth time in just over a week Pyongyang has launched such missiles.

The South's military said the launch took place at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) but did not provide further details.

North Korea has called them "strategic" cruise missiles, indicating they may be nuclear-capable weapons. Earlier this week, it said it had tested its new submarine-launched cruise missiles (SLCM) with leader Kim Jong Un on site to supervise.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)



