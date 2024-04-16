The National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) and Chinabank signed an agreement to explore opportunities to increase liquidity in the housing market.

'This endeavor is to deepen the relationship between NHMFC and Chinabank,' NHMFC president Renato de Leon Tobias said. He added that this is the start of a positive engagement between the two entities.

'This initiative between NHMFC and Chinabank symbolizes a concerted effort to foster a more resilient housing market, poised to address the evolving needs of Filipino homeowners,' Tobias said.

NHMFC, one of the key shelter agencies under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, is mandated to provide liquidity in the housing sector through the secondary mortgage market.

Present during the activity were the executives from Chinabank Institutional Banking Segment head Lilian Yu, Consumer Banking Segment head Aloysius Alday and Chinabank vice president Antonio Jose Dominguez and NHMFC officials headed by Tobias, Securitization Group vice president Maria Luisa Favila, acting corporate secretary Joshua Emmanuel Cariño, Gaudencio Hernandez, Joel Macalincag and Josephine Sarangaya.

