The New Zealand government will deliver its 2024 budget on May 30, the country's finance minister Nicola Willis said on Monday.

She said in a statement the government plans to deliver tax relief and will focus on putting more money in people's pockets, delivering better value for public money and enabling private enterprise.

The government's budget priorities will be set out in the Budget Policy Statement to be released on March 27. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jamie Freed)