The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with more local government units (LGUs) all over the country to simplify the processing of business permits.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the LGUs in Baguio City, Balanga City in Bataan, Bislig City, Butuan City, San Pedro City in Laguna, Bacolod City, Carmona in Cavite and Guiguinto in Bulacan to streamline the processing of business permits.

The partnership aims to facilitate the integration of the DTI's business name registration system (BNRS) to the respective online business permits and licensing system of the LGUs.

Pascual said the integration would help achieve the shared goal of the DTI and eight LGUs to create a more conducive business environment.

'This partnership through system integration demonstrates our strong commitment to simplifying our registration procedures and requirements for the benefit of Filipino entrepreneurs, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises,' Pascual said.

The DTI has been working on streamlining and digitalizing institutional and regulatory requirements and processes, particularly in starting a business in line with President Marcos' directive to digitalize services.

For a sole proprietorship, the first step in business registration is to register the business name with the DTI through the BNRS, which is an online end-to-end registration system.

Pascual said this process should be made convenient for applicants as the next step covers registration with the LGUs for mayor's or business permit and with other national government agencies for secondary permit or licenses for special sectors requires the submission of the Certificate of Business Name Registration issued by DTI.

By integrating DTI's BNRS with the eight LGU's automated BPLS, the registered business name can be automatically validated, eliminating the mandatory submission of the Certificate of Business Name Registration.

