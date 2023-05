Ratings agency Moody's on Monday changed its outlook on China's property sector to "stable" from "negative" on better sales and funding conditions.

"We changed the sector outlook to stable to reflect the improving sales and funding conditions for developers," it said in a statement, adding that it expects nationwide contracted sales to be flat in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)