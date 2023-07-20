At least 133,585 passengers rode the Pasig River Ferry during the first six months of the year, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday.

In a social media post, the MMDA - which operates the ferry service - said the number of passengers recorded in the first six months of 2023 is higher than the previous year at 69,899.

Jeremy Ocampo of the MMDA's command and communications center told The STAR that a possible reason for the increase in the number of passengers is that these commuters sought to avoid traffic.

There are 13 ferry stations located in Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong and Manila operating from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some stations operating until 6:40 p.m.

