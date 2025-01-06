A takeover offer for Malaysia Airports Holdings by a consortium comprising the country's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners has been extended to Jan. 17 from Jan. 8, stock filing on Monday showed.

The offerors, which include Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, have secured a 70.08% stake in Malaysia Airports as of Monday, versus 40.85% held on Dec. 6, 2024, the filing showed.

Another 5.65% stake was transferred to the consortium pending receipt of an acceptance document as of Monday, it said.

The consortium will make an announcement on the level of acceptance of their offer as of Jan. 8 in due course, the statement added.

It announced in May last year an offer to acquire all shares in Malaysia Airports not already owned by it at 11 ringgit per share, giving the airports operator an equity value of 18.4 billion ringgit ($4.08 billion).

Shares of the company have surged 38.8% over the past year, LSEG data showed. It ended Monday 0.4% lower at 10.48 ringgit.

($1 = 4.5080 ringgit)

