Malaysia's trade and investment targets for 2024 remain achievable despite the ringgit's recent fall to its lowest level in 26 years, the trade minister said on Thursday, according to state news agency Bernama.

Tengku Zafrul Aziz said investors not only looked at the value of the ringgit but long-term outlook and fundamentals when making decisions to invest, Bernama reported. (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)