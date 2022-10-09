PHOTO
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Java, Indonesia, on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 50 km (31.07 miles), EMSC said.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by David Goodman)
