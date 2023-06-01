Japan's tax revenue for the fiscal year that ended in March was estimated at 61.5 trillion yen ($441 billion) as of the end of April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, suggesting the final figure may top the previous year's record 67 trillion yen.

The government, which had previously forecast tax revenue for fiscal 2022/23 at more than 68 trillion yen, updates the actual amount it raised at the end of every month through May, meaning the end-April figure is still not final.

The final figure for fiscal 2022/23 tax revenue looked set to exceed 70 trillion yen for the first time thanks to increased sales tax revenues due to price inflation, Kyodo news reported on Thursday. ($1 = 139.5 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



