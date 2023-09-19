Japan's top government spokesperson said on Tuesday that Tokyo would do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China as the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has chilled ties.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was asked during a news conference how the Japanese government planned to secure the safety of Japanese citizens during the upcoming Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

In response, Matsuno said the government has asked China to take all necessary steps for their safety and has provided safety information to Japanese nationals.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)




