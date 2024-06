The Japanese government will specifically mention its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by the year ending March 2026 in a mid-year economy policy framework it plans to compile this month, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

This comes after the government chose not to directly mention the goal in its previous economic policy framework in the past two years, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Bernadette Baum)