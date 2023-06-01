TOKYO - Japan will review its fiscal reform efforts in the financial year starting in April 2024, the Asahi newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a draft version of the government's mid-year economic policy document.

The industrial world's most heavily indebted nation currently aims to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal year 2025. But rounds of debt-funded stimulus packages during the pandemic have made that goal elusive, reinforcing the view that the target is likely to be delayed.

The government is set to release this year's mid-year economic policy document, officially known as "Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform", in the coming weeks.

