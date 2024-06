The Japanese government is planning to continue subsidies to curb rising prices in gasoline and other fuel oil after this summer, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Although the government has not decided when the current subsidies will end, the funding is expected to run out after this summer, Kyodo reported.

A new budget would be paid for from a government reserve fund, according to the report.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Hugh Lawson)