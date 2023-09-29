Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he planned to submit an extra budget to the extraordinary session of parliament, making it unlikely that he will dissolve the lower chamber of parliament for a snap election any time soon.

"We will compile an economic package in October based on core elements announced earlier, and then start drawing up a supplementary budget swiftly and submit it to an extraordinary parliamentary session," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida had not specified the timing of the submission of the budget bill, raising speculation that he may submit the bill to the regular session of parliament starting early next year to keep deliberation schedules for the extraordinary session light and make it easy for him call a snap election.

The extraordinary session of parliament is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 20, Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, quoted Kishida as saying earlier on Friday.

