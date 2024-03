Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday it was appropriate for the central bank to maintain accomodative monetary conditions.

"Japan is experiencing a historical chance to make a full exit from deflation," Kishida told a news conference.

"Some people may think that the government can declare that Japan is fully out of deflation. But we're still half way there," he added.

