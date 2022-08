Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 31.4 yen (23.3 cents) a litre for the seven days from Thursday, versus 37.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The temporary subsidy programme was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. ($1 = 134.9800 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



