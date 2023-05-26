Japan on Friday decided to expand its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the government announced.



The new measures, approved at a Cabinet meeting, added the freezing of assets of 24 individuals and 78 organizations, including Russian military personnel and pro-Russian individuals in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.



The fresh sanctions also include bans on the provision of architectural and engineering services to Russia, as well as exports of items which could be used for the enhancement of Russian industrial capacities, it said.

In addition, Tokyo will ban exports to 80 Russian entities, such as military-related organizations, the ministry added.



The announcement comes after Group of Seven (G-7) leaders pledged to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia at their summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima that ended Sunday.



"Japan will continue to work together with the international community, including the G-7 countries, to improve the situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

The G-7 groups Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. (end) mk.mt

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).