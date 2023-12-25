BANGKOK - Japanese auto manufacturers will invest 150 billion baht ($4.34 billion) in Thailand over the next five years, a Thai government spokesperson said on Monday.

Toyota Motor and Honda Motor will invest about 50 billion baht each, while Isuzu Motors will invest 30 billion baht and Mitsubishi Motors 20 billion, Chai Wacharoke said.

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin concluded a trip to Japan last week. ($1 = 34.5800 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Edmund Klamann)