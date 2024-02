Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the first round of the archipelago's presidential election Wednesday after preliminary results indicated he was on course to be elected leader of Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"All counts, all pollsters... showed figures that Prabowo-Gibran win in one round. This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians," he told a crowd at an arena in central Jakarta, referring also to his running mate.