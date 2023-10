Indonesia's 2023 rice output is seen reaching 30.90 million metric tons, down 2.05% compared with last year's 31.54 million tons, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The prediction was based on output data as of August and estimate for harvests in September to December, according to the bureau. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)