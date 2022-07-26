Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp plans to invest around 10 trillion rupiah ($666.89 million) in Indonesia between 2022 and 2025, Indonesia's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement cited Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takao Kato as saying the company planned to produce hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles in Indonesia. ($1 = 14,995.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)



