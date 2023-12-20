PHOTO
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday launched construction of a 3 trillion rupiah ($193.32 million) mixed-use property complex in the planned new capital city Nusantara.
The complex will be developed by a local company and includes a mall, hotel, apartment, office buildings, and school, Widodo said in a video statement. It is among 10 trillion rupiah of projects expected to officially get underway Wednesday at Nusantara on Borneo island.
