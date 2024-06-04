Indonesia's central bank expects the rupiah to strengthen from current levels and trade in a range of 15,300 to 15,700 per dollar in 2025, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Perry Warjiyo delivered the statement in a meeting with parliament to discuss economic assumptions for 2025, which will be used by the government to formulate next year's budget.

The rupiah has been trading around 16,200 per dollar in recent days, close to four-year lows hit in April, as emerging market currencies come under pressure from uncertainty about U.S monetary policy and geopolitical worries.

The central bank also kept its forecast for 2025 economic growth at 4.8% to 5.6%, versus 4.7% to 5.5% this year. Last year, the economy grew 5.05%.

Bank Indonesia kept the headline inflation target at 1.5% to 3.5%, a similar range for 2024. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Edited by John Mair)



