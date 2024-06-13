India is seeing enhanced cooperation with the Philippines in defense equipment supply, according to Delhi's ministry of external affairs.

The ministry made the observation at the Defense ICT Conclave held at the Le Meridien in New Delhi, attended by Philippine Ambassador Josel Ignacio and Defense Attaché Col. Rolando Gomez upon the invitation of the Telecom and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) of India.

Spearheaded by the TEPC in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Ministry of External Affairs of India, the event showcased the country's indigenously developed ICT and cyber technologies and solutions, with emphasis on defense applications.

At least 21 of India's top ICT developers, manufacturers and service providers made their presentations, showcasing their products to an audience of foreign diplomats and defense representatives.

Madhu Arora of the Digital Communications Commission and Ministry of Communications highlighted India's steadily growing gains in telecom equipment design and manufacturing, with products now being exported to nearly 70 countries.

She underscored India's readiness for overseas export partnerships and collaboration.

Secretary (East) Shri Jaideep Mazumdar of the Ministry of External Affairs underscored India's ICT prowess.

A day before the event, TEPC director general Arun Gupta called on Ignacio to personally brief the Philippine official on the objectives of the Defense ICT Conclave and discuss the potential for future Philippine-Indian collaboration in the field.

Established by the Indian government in 2009, the TEPC promotes the export of ICT equipment and services from India and assists Indian companies in facilitating such exports.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

