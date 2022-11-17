Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.8% in the August-October quarter, improving for the sixth consecutive period as economic activities revive in an easing COVID situation, the government said on Thursday.

In the July-September period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.9%.

"As long as the epidemic remains under control and anti-epidemic measures are suitably relaxed, coupled with the help of the Consumption Voucher Scheme, economic activities should gradually return to normal," the government said, adding tightened financial conditions will constrain demand. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Alison Williams)



