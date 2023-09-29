PHOTO
Hong Kong's August retail sales rose 13.7% from a year earlier, helped by an increase in visitor arrivals, government data showed on Friday.
Sales increased to HK$32.4 billion ($4.14 billion), marking a ninth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 16.7% rise in July.
In volume terms, retail sales increased 11% year-on-year in August, compared with revised 14.2% growth in July. ($1 = 7.8288 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)