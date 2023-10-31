Oil firms announced mixed price adjustments for fuel products on Tuesday, October 31.

As of 5:42 p.m. on Monday, Shell, PTT, Jetti Petroleum, Petron, Petro Gazz, Flying V, Phoenix, Caltex, CleanFuel, UniOil and Seaoil increased gasoline prices by P0.45 per liter.

Diesel prices would decrease by P1.25 per liter.

Shell, Seaoil, Petron, Flying V and Caltex would lower kerosene prices by P1.20 per liter.

The final price adjustments would take effect on Tuesday, with some oil companies implementing the changes at 12:01 a.m. and others at 6 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

