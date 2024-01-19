Are you tired of waiting long hours while queuing to do a simple bank transaction? Or are you having difficulty sending money to loved ones who don't have a bank or e-wallet account?

Well, worry no more. The new Metrobank App brings convenient banking at your fingertips by making transactions simple with just a few taps, ensuring that your money is safe with enhanced security, and anticipating your needs with smart features.

Here's how Metrobank is bringing to its clients a smart, simple and secure banking experience with the new Metrobank App:

Convenience at your fingertips

With the new Metrobank App, sending money to your loved ones is a breeze, and even lighter on your pockets! You can enjoy waived InstaPay fees for transactions worth P1,000 and below until June 30, 2024!

Sending and receiving money to other banks and e-wallets is also easy via QR, plus you can enjoy waived InstaPay fees when transferring money of up to P1,000 to other banks and e-wallets.

And soon, you can even send money to those without a bank or e-wallet account. Once the Cash Pick-up service is available, sending money to your friends and family is made easier and more convenient because you can transfer funds from the Metrobank app to remittance centers across the country.

Friends and families can easily claim the money sent at their most convenient time from over 11,000 remittance center partners including Cebuana Lhuillier, MLhuillier, and LBC Express.

Cardless transactions

Forgot your wallet? Not a problem! Metrobank clients can also enjoy uninterrupted banking with the new app through its cardless withdrawal feature.

Withdraw cash at any Metrobank or PSBank ATMs nationwide by using the Metrobank App.

Just tap on the menu panel of the app found on the upper left screen and choose Cardless Withdrawal. Key in the desired amount and nominate a four-digit PIN. Once you've entered the one-time password, the app will generate a six-digit PIN.

To withdraw, proceed to any Metrobank or PSBank ATM. Just press the Enter key and type in your assigned PIN1, PIN2 and amount. Et voila! You withdraw cash without your ATM card.

Make the most out of your credit card

If you are a credit card holder of Metrobank, you can convert any unused credit limit to much-needed cash with Cash2Go, giving you more flexibility on how and where you can use your credit.

You can also use your credit card as the source of money transfers to other Metrobank or bank accounts, via PayNow, or use it to pay for your bills!

Easily activate your credit card in the new Metrobank App to avail of these unique features.

Personalize how you use the Metrobank App

Aside from its functional features, the new Metrobank App also lets you personalize the way you use it.

Switch from light mode to dark mode-and vice versa-to optimize your overall experience. In addition, you can also customize your dashboard by highlighting your most used features on the app.

Very soon, you can also enjoy other features of the new app such as the AppKey feature, which lets you complete your everyday transactions using your fingerprint or facial recognition.

With all of these top-of-the-line features, what are you waiting for? Download the Metrobank App, now and experience smart, simple and secure banking!

