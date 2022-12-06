A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Java and Bali islands on Tuesday, but there were no reports of casualties, dpa reported.

The quake was felt strongly in the eastern Java town of Jember and the Kuta area on the resort island of Bali, according to the head of the government's Earthquake and Tsunami Centre, Daryono.

There was no threat of a tsunami, he said.

The temblor struck at 1.07 pm (0607 GMT), with the epicentre 223 kilometres south of Jember.

A 5.6-magnitude quake last month left at least 321 people dead and 62,000 homes damaged in the western Java district of Cianjur.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring on Fire, an area noted for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.






