XINING - The death toll from a mountain torrent disaster triggered by heavy rain in northwest China's Qinghai Province has risen to 16 as of Thursday noon, with another 36 still missing, according to Xinhua News Agency reported.

A sudden heavy rainfall, starting 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, lashed Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, triggering flash floods and mudslides and causing rivers to change courses, according to the county's publicity department.

A total of 6,245 residents in six villages have been affected by the natural calamity, the publicity department said.

The province immediately activated its Level II emergency response for disasters, the second highest level of four levels from I to IV.

Local authorities have dispatched more than 2,000 personnel from the armed police, public security, emergency, health and other departments, as well as more than 160 vehicles, for rescue and relief efforts.