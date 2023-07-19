The Department of Agriculture (DA) hopes to stir more international support for the advancement of the local agriculture sector.

In hosting the Development Partners' Forum (DPF) for the Agriculture and Fisheries Sector last week, DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban hopes that it will open up new opportunities for future collaboration and lead to useful areas of understanding in handling challenges and emerging issues affecting Philippine agriculture.

The forum, which was initiated by DA's Project Development Service (PDS) in collaboration with the International Affairs Division (IAD), seeks to inform development partners and other institutions that provide Official Development Assistance (ODA) in line with the DA's current thrusts, priorities, projects and programs.

It also aims to further expand partnerships with development partners, explore investment opportunities, and enlist the help of ODA partners.

'In what President Marcos has said is our most important task of all - the strengthening of our nation's food security - these investments lay firmer foundations for economic growth than any other in our country,' Panganiban said.

The DA official expressed his gratitude towards international partners' for investing and helping the country's achieved progress in agriculture sector.

He said their assistance enabled the agri-fisheries sector to contribute to economic growth and reduce poverty levels.

'The vitality of international support for the nation's food security has never been more needed than now. We are in a period of great flux in international affairs. There are signs that the world may be entering a new phase in international relationships after the pandemic,' Panganiban said.

The forum was attended by around 170 representatives composed of international organizations, bilateral and multilateral development partners, ODA's oversight agencies such as the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Department of Finance (DOF), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), as well as DA executive officials, regional field offices, bureaus, and attached agencies.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Philippine STAR