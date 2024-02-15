Cybercrimes in January this year dropped by at least 24 percent, the police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) said yesterday.

Data from the ACG showed there were 1,458 cybercrime cases last month, a decrease of 24.72 percent from the 1,937 incidents in the same month in 2023.

However, the figure is higher by 84.79 percent if compared to 789 cases in 2022.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. earlier ordered the ACG and other police units to beef up the capabilities of their cybercrime investigators in terms of equipment and training.

The downturn, according to ACG director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia, indicates significant progress in the campaign against cyber threats.

Among these are the implementation of preventive measures such as sustaining strong partnerships and collaboration with public and private stakeholders, providing cyber tips online, engaging in media interviews, hosting informative broadcasts, distributing educational materials and conducting lectures and seminars

These efforts, Hernia said, underline their commitment to equip people and organizations with knowledge and skills to protect themselves from cyber threats.

He urged the public to report cybercrimes to the police for proper action.

