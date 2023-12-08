Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is set to build one of the first contact centers in the Philippines powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Converge is enlisting the services of software giant Salesforce in developing a contact center in the country that uses generative AI to resolve customer problems.

The facility will become the first of its kind in the Philippines and is scheduled to be operational by the second half of 2024.

Salesforce will provide the technologies that the new contact center requires to run on generative AI. In particular, the facility will deploy Salesforce innovations Einstein and Einstein 1 Platforms to improve the digital experiences of Converge customers, both residential and enterprise.

In September Salesforce announced the release of its Einstein 1 Platform. The technology grants companies the ability to integrate their data with AI apps to develop new customer experiences.

For Converge, the Einstein 1 Platform means that it can increase the productivity of its customer service teams by banking on generative AI to produce quick and real-time analytics.

As an example, the Einstein 1 Platform can provide bots to respond to simple requests, as well as flash replies for frequently asked questions.

As such, Converge plans to maximize the Einstein 1 Platform to speed up efforts to digitalize the business and promote self-service, reducing the time to resolve cases.

Converge chief operations officer Jesus Romero said the company is investing on generative AI to keep up with the industry shift to automation. Before this, Converge employed AI for backend operations solely, but realized that the technology may also be used for customer engagement.

