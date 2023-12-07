China and the EU should not see each other as rivals due to different systems, should not reduce cooperation due to competition, and should not confront each other due to differences, Chinese President Xi said on Thursday.

Xi made above comments during a meeting with European Commission President Von Der Leyden and European Council President Michel on Thursday, showed a statement from China's foreign ministry.

China is willing to make the EU a key economic and trade partner, and a prioritised partner on technology cooperation, Xi said. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



