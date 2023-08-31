The Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, issued a notice on Thursday saying it would let people take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their credit record from Sept. 1, following major cities like Shenzhen and Guangzhou in easing mortgage rules.

The move came after Chinese authorities called on cities on Friday to broaden the definition of first-home mortgages to revive the troubled property market. (Reporting by Ella Cao, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



