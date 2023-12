China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose about 37% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 36.801 metric tons in November, compared with 26.793 tons in October, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 37% at 46.049 tons. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)