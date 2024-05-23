PHOTO
China's non-financial outbound direct investment rose 18.7% year-on-year to 343.47 billion yuan ($47.41 billion) in April, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.
($1 = 7.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
