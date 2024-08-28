BEIJING-- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday the Chinese-US relationships were 'rocky' over the past years.

Receiving US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan within a new round of China-US dialogue between the two sides, Wang hoped to maintain their channel of communication in an effort to "stabilize" bilateral relations, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement quoted Wang as saying that the dialogue comes within the agreement made between the two sides during their Saint Francisco's meeting last November.

Wang expressed his hope that the dialogue could "overcome distractions, remove obstacles," and let it develop in a "stable, healthy and sustainable" manner, it added.

He affirmed "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation" are a basis for the two countries' relations.

Meanwhile, Sullivan said the two major economies should collaborate in areas that benefit both sides and avoid "competition" into "conflict."

He said he looks forward to making fruitful dialogue with the Chinese side during this round in all fields of mutual interest.

The two-day visit of Sullivan comes upon an invitation by Wang to hold meetings with senior officials to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.

