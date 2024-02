China's financial regulator will broaden the uses and scope of fixed asset loans and working capital loans, according to measures released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration on Friday.

The measures will shorten the loan approval process for working capital loans of small and micro enterprises and personal loans of less than 200,000 yuan ($27,857.87), it said. ($1 = 7.1793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)