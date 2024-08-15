China's central bank is planning new policies to support economic growth in the second half of the year and will speed up the implementation of measures already introduced, Governor Pan Gongsheng told state media CCTV on Thursday.

He did not elaborate on the policy details.

Pan told CCTV the number of high-risk small and medium-sized banks in China had almost halved from its peak, and the cost burden of local government debt had also dropped significantly.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Christina Fincher)