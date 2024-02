Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Friday unveiled a version of its Dolphin hatchback with a lower starting price.

The new Dolphin EV goes for a starting price of 99,800 yuan ($13,865.35), a 14.6% fall from the previous version.

The EV rollout came on the heels of BYD's introduction of lower-priced plug-in hybrid sedan. ($1 = 7.1978 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)