China's survey-based jobless rate for 16-24 year-olds, excluding college students, was 14.7% in April, down from 15.3% in March, data from the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) showed on Tuesday.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said last week the country will strive to promote employment of college graduates to stabilise youth employment. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)