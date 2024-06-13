China will resolutely safeguard the stability of its foreign exchange market and the national economic and financial security, the head of the foreign exchange regulator said.

The remarks, by Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), were published in an article on the regulator's official WeChat account on Thursday.

Zhu said the FX regulator will strengthen monitoring of foreign exchange situations and policy reserves, and severely crack down on illegal foreign exchange activities.

He added that China will steadily promote diversified asset allocation to ensure safety, liquidity and value preservation of FX reserve assets.




