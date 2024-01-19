China will take forceful measures to prevent superfluous new energy vehicle (NEV) projects by some local governments and automakers, China's vice industry minister, Xin Guobin, said at a press conference on Friday.

China will also take measures against disruptive competitive practices in NEV sales, Xin said, among efforts addressing "shadows" over the milestone-making industry.

Auto exports jumped 57.9% in 2023 from a year earlier to 4.91 million vehicles, making China the world's biggest auto exporter for the first time, Xin said.

NEV exports grew 77.6% to 1.2 million units, official data showed. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)



