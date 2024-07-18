BEIJING - China is expected to more than double its installed new energy capacity by 2030 compared to 2023 levels, China Central Television (CCTV) reported, citing an official from China Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI).

In 2023, the output of renewable energy generation exceeded three trillion kWh, constituting approximately one-third of the nation's total electricity consumption. Per capita renewable energy power generation reached 2,000 kWh.

"New energy generation output was approximately 1.2 billion kWh last year, ranking first in the world. That figure is anticipated to more than double in 2030," said Liu Shiyu, Deputy Director of EPPEI.

China has seen its installed new energy capacity grow at a rapid speed thanks to the ongoing energy transition. The country has developed a diverse power supply system that includes coal, gas, nuclear power, hydropower, and new energy sources.