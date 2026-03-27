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Initiating peace talks in the Iran war "is no easy task," but it would be "conducive to restoring normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a call with his Pakistani counterpart on Friday.
The two "agreed to jointly promote a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks, to ensure the safety of non-military targets and waterways," according to a summary of the call released by the Chinese ministry.
China supports Pakistan's role as a mediator, Wang told Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's foreign minister.
(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Aidan Lewis)