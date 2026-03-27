Initiating peace talks ​in the ⁠Iran war "is no ‌easy task," but it ​would be "conducive to restoring normal navigation ​through the Strait ​of Hormuz," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ⁠said during a call with his Pakistani counterpart on Friday.

The ​two "agreed ‌to jointly promote ⁠a ⁠ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and ​the ‌resumption of ⁠peace talks, to ensure the safety of non-military targets and waterways," according to a summary of the call released by the Chinese ‌ministry.

China supports Pakistan's role as ⁠a mediator, Wang ​told Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's foreign minister.

(Reporting by ​Xiuhao ‌Chen and Ryan ⁠Woo; Editing ​by Aidan Lewis)